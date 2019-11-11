Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Tending twine Monday
Mrazek will patrol the home crease for Monday's game against Ottawa per the NHL's official media site.
The 27-year-old has been solid to start the 2019-20 campaign, accumulating a 7-3-1 record to go along with a 2.56 GAA and .904 save percentage. He'll face a solid matchup against the league's 21st-best scoring offense in terms of goals per game (2.81). Mrazek has been outstanding against the Senators in his career, going 6-1-2 along with a .918 save percentage and 2.49 GAA.
