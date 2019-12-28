Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Tending twine Saturday
Mrazek will patrol the home crease in Saturday's game against the Capitals, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Mrazek gets the nod on the second half of back-to-back games. The 27-year-old started December strong but tapered off before the break, logging two straight losses and an .849 save percentage between those outings. Mrazek's been mediocre overall this year, though, with a .902 save percentage and 14-8-2 record. He'll need to harness a top-tier effort to take down Washington's top-ranked scoring offense (3.49 goals per game).
