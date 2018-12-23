Mrazek will draw the start against Boston on Sunday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Despite a respectable 2.60 GAA this season, Mrazek has registered an unsightly .897 save percentage and 5-7-2 record. The 26-year-old has lost three of his last four starts, allowing 12 goals during that time despite posting a 23-save shutout against Arizona. Mrazek has been fairly inconsistent all season and it's hard to trust him at this point in the fantasy season.