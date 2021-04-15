Mrazek will start between the pipes for Thursday's clash with Nashville, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

The 29-year-old has looked sharp since coming back from injury April 4, going 2-1-0 along with a 1.95 GAA and .935 save percentage over three appearances. Mrazek will face off against the Predators for the first time this season, as he's gone 9-1-0 along with a .930 save percentage in his career against the club. Mrazek will draw a nice matchup against a Nashville offense that sits just 26th in the league in goals per contest this season (2.53).