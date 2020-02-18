Mrazek will defend the cage versus the Predators on the road Tuesday.

Mrazek is 2-3-0 in his last five outings along with a 3.23 GAA and .895 save percentage. The Czech netminder will likely continue splitting time with James Reimer down the stretch but figures to be the primary option come playoff time. With a back-to-back upcoming, the pair should each get a look versus the Rangers and Maple Leafs on Friday and Saturday, respectively.