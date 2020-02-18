Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Tending twine Tuesday
Mrazek will defend the cage versus the Predators on the road Tuesday.
Mrazek is 2-3-0 in his last five outings along with a 3.23 GAA and .895 save percentage. The Czech netminder will likely continue splitting time with James Reimer down the stretch but figures to be the primary option come playoff time. With a back-to-back upcoming, the pair should each get a look versus the Rangers and Maple Leafs on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.