Mrazek will get the starting nod for Wednesday's Game 7 road clash with Washington.

Mrazek has been downright terrible as the visitor in this series, as he is sporting a 4.37 GAA and .833 save percentage on the road compared to 1.00 and .959, respectively, at home. The Czech netminder will need to bring his absolute best Wednesday to stop Alex Ovechkin's pursuit of back-to-back Stanley Cup championships.