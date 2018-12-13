Mrazek will start in net Thursday against the Canadiens, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Mrazek has received three of the last four starts for the Hurricanes and performed well in the first two, allowing one goal each to the Kings and the Ducks. Despite letting in four goals in his last start, he will continue to be counted on with Curtis McElhinney (lower body) temporarily sidelined. Scott Darling will serve as his backup Thursday.