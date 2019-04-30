Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Unavailable for Wednesday's contest
Mrazek -- who is day-to-day with a suspected groin injury -- won't be available for Wednesday's Game 3 against the visiting Islanders, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.
Carolina has a comfortable 2-0 lead in these conference semifinals, but Mrazek is the team's No. 1 goaltender, and now Curtis McElhinney will need to step up and prove that he can fill the void. Mrazek's day-to-day label suggests that the injury isn't a significant one, though Alex Nedeljkovic is on hand as the emergency backup in the interim.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Considered day-to-day•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Leaves Sunday's game•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Looking to extend series lead•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Blanks Isles in Game 1•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Starting Game 1•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Survives double-overtime thriller•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...