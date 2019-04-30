Mrazek -- who is day-to-day with a suspected groin injury -- won't be available for Wednesday's Game 3 against the visiting Islanders, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.

Carolina has a comfortable 2-0 lead in these conference semifinals, but Mrazek is the team's No. 1 goaltender, and now Curtis McElhinney will need to step up and prove that he can fill the void. Mrazek's day-to-day label suggests that the injury isn't a significant one, though Alex Nedeljkovic is on hand as the emergency backup in the interim.