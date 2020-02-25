Head coach Rod Brind'Amour relayed that Mrazek (concussion/neck) has a long-term injury, ESPN reports. "Long term to me is a week," Brind'Amour clarified to Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.

Brind'Amour wasn't very transparent in his prognosis, but general manager Don Waddell said that Mrazek has "more of a neck injury" and hasn't dealt with headaches. Considering Brind'Amour sees a week as a long-term injury, it's possible Mrazek could be back this weekend if he clears the league's concussion protocol. The Hurricanes recalled Anton Forsberg and Alex Nedeljovic -- the latter will start Tuesday against the Stars -- from AHL Charlotte for the time being because James Reimer (lower body) is also out "long term".