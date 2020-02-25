Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Unclear timeline to return
Head coach Rod Brind'Amour relayed that Mrazek (concussion/neck) has a long-term injury, ESPN reports. "Long term to me is a week," Brind'Amour clarified to Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.
Brind'Amour wasn't very transparent in his prognosis, but general manager Don Waddell said that Mrazek has "more of a neck injury" and hasn't dealt with headaches. Considering Brind'Amour sees a week as a long-term injury, it's possible Mrazek could be back this weekend if he clears the league's concussion protocol. The Hurricanes recalled Anton Forsberg and Alex Nedeljovic -- the latter will start Tuesday against the Stars -- from AHL Charlotte for the time being because James Reimer (lower body) is also out "long term".
More News
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Injury details revealed•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Relieved by emergency goalie•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Roughed up by Rangers•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Fending off shots Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Shuts down Predators•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.