Mrazek underwent surgery on his right thumb Wednesday. A timeline for his return will be established in the coming days.

Although the Hurricanes have yet to release an expected timetable for Mrazek's return, it's safe to assume he's facing a lengthy absence. This is a huge loss for the Hurricanes and fantasy managers alike, as Mrazek has been superb in limited action this year, posting a 2-1-0 record with two shutouts while registering a 0.99 GAA and .955 save percentage in four appearances. James Reimer will take over as Carolina's No. 1 netminder for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, expect Mrazek to end up on injured reserve in the near future.