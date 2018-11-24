Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Watching from press box Friday
Mrazek (lower body) won't suit up for Friday's game versus the Panthers.
Mrazek will sit out his ninth straight game and Curtis McElhinney will get the start. McElhinney has been playing well, so Scott Darling will serve as the backup again.
