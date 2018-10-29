Mrazek allowed two goals on 20 shots Sunday in a 2-1 loss to the Islanders.

The result moves Mrazek's 2018-19 record to 3-3-1, and the Czech netminder continues to produce sub-par performances on the whole. In seven starts, the Hurricanes' backstop has posted a save percentage of .887 and has not done enough to warrant consistent fantasy deployment, especially once Scott Darling (lower body) is able to resume starting duties.