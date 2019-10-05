Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Will start in net Sunday
Mrazek will patrol the home crease in Sunday's game versus the Lightning, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
The Hurricanes will roll out James Reimer for Saturday's start against the Capitals, so Mrazek will start on the second half of the back-to-back. Mrazek was solid in the season opener against the Canadiens, stopping 33 of 36 shots in a 4-3 shootout win. However, he's struggled immensely against the Lightning in his career, recording an .864 save percentage and 1-10-2 record.
