Mrazek (lower body) allowed three goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

After an eight-game absence, Mrazek performed well enough to get a win with some help from the Hurricanes' offense. The Czech netminder improved to 6-1-2 with a 1.75 GAA and a .934 save percentage through 10 games. The 29-year-old will likely be eased back into action, but he could be the Hurricanes' primary goaltender in the playoffs.