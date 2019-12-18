Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Wins on the road
Mrazek stopped 30 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Winnipeg.
Mrazek, who has been splitting time with James Reimer, won for the third time in four December starts and boasts a .929 save percentage for the month. The 27-year-old upped his season record to 14-6-2 with a 2.54 GAA and .906 save percentage.
