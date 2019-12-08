Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Wins second straight game
Mrazek made 22 saves in a 6-2 win over the Wild on Saturday.
He had a perfect seat to watch teammate Sebastian Aho set a career mark with five points. Mrazek has won back-to-back home games this past week, a place where his game feeds off the fans' reactions. Mrazek is a solid fantasy activation.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.