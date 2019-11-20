Mrazek stopped 30 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Chicago.

Mrazek slowed down a Blackhawks offense that had racked up 21 goals over its previous four games. The 27-year-old has won his last three starts and six of his last eight. Mrazek is 10-3-1 this season with a 2.57 GAA and .907 save percentage.