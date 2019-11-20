Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Wins third in a row
Mrazek stopped 30 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Chicago.
Mrazek slowed down a Blackhawks offense that had racked up 21 goals over its previous four games. The 27-year-old has won his last three starts and six of his last eight. Mrazek is 10-3-1 this season with a 2.57 GAA and .907 save percentage.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Looking for third straight win•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Does enough to top Sabres•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Cruises to blowout victory•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Tending twine Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Light workload in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.