According to coach Rod Brind'Amour, Mrazek (lower body) could play if he "had to," but the 29-year-old netminder will remain out of the lineup for Saturday's game against Florida, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

The Hurricanes have two healthy and capable goaltenders in Alex Nedeljkovic and James Reimer, so there's no reason for them to rush Mrazek back before he's fully healthy, especially considering Carolina currently sits in first place in the Central division. Another update on Mrazek should surface once he's deemed fit to play.