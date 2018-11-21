Mrazek (lower body) will not be in the lineup against Toronto on Wednesday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

With a pair of healthy netminders already on the roster, the Hurricanes have no reason to rush Mrazek back into action until he is 100 percent. An inconsistent start to the season saw the Czech post a 3-3-2 record and 2.76 GAA in eight outings prior to getting hurt. Curtis McElhinney will tend the twine for Carolina on Thursday, while Scott Darling fills in as the backup.