Mrazek (thumb) won't make the trip to Detroit for Carolina's upcoming two-game set versus the Red Wings, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

The Hurricanes have won seven straight games and are currently sitting in first place in the Central Division, so there's no need for them to rush Mrazek back before he's 100 percent healthy. James Reimer and Alex Nedeljkovic will likely continue to split starts for Carolina until Mrazek is ready to rock.