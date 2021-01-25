Mrazek and the Hurricanes won't be in action against the Lightning on Tuesday after the game was postponed and rescheduled for Feb. 22.

Carolina's last game was Jan. 18 versus the Predators with Mrazek's last start coming against Detroit on Jan. 16. Barring any further cancelations, the club's next outing is scheduled for Thursday against the Lightning, a game in which Mrazek will almost certainly get the nod.