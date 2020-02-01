Mrazek allowed four goals on 37 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights on Friday.

It can't be all that surprising Mrazek wasn't sharp after a 10-day layoff, but with this performance, his inconsistency continues. Mrazek has posted a save percentage below .900 in seven of his last 11 starts, but in the other four, he's been better than .930 in the category. Overall, he is 18-13-2 with a 2.63 GAA and .904 save percentage in 33 games this season.