Mrazek allowed three goals on 25 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old came into the night tied for the league lead with 11 victories, but he hasn't really been great in the other categories. After Wednesday, his save percentage dropped to .901, and his GAA rose to 2.66. Mrazek has two shutouts too, which indicates that he's been a little feast or famine and has won a fair amount when giving up at least three goals. He is 11-5-1 in 17 games this season.