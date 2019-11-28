Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Yields three goals
Mrazek allowed three goals on 25 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old came into the night tied for the league lead with 11 victories, but he hasn't really been great in the other categories. After Wednesday, his save percentage dropped to .901, and his GAA rose to 2.66. Mrazek has two shutouts too, which indicates that he's been a little feast or famine and has won a fair amount when giving up at least three goals. He is 11-5-1 in 17 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.