Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Yields three in loss
Mrazek allowed three goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Flames.
Mrazek was shaping up to have a respectable stat line, but Carolina's Sebastian Aho sent the game into overtime with just 24 seconds left, causing Mrazek to allow an extra score to Mikael Backlund in the extra frame. It has been a tough January for Mrazek, as he has allowed at least three goals in six of seven games to record an .880 save percentage and 4-2-1 record.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...