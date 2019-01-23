Mrazek allowed three goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Flames.

Mrazek was shaping up to have a respectable stat line, but Carolina's Sebastian Aho sent the game into overtime with just 24 seconds left, causing Mrazek to allow an extra score to Mikael Backlund in the extra frame. It has been a tough January for Mrazek, as he has allowed at least three goals in six of seven games to record an .880 save percentage and 4-2-1 record.