Di Giuseppe tallied a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over Ottawa.

That makes five points in his last two games. Di Giuseppe continues to show off the reason he was a second-round pick. The extra ice and plum linemates show that the winger can produce in the right situation. Di Giuseppe will be a decent waiver pick if he continues to skate up the lineup.

