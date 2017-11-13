Hurricanes' Phil Di Giuseppe: Called up to NHL
Di Giuseppe was summoned from AHL Charlotte on Sunday.
Di Giuseppe has gotten off to a hot start in the minors scoring four goals and eight assists in 14 games, and was deemed worthy of a call up after his impressive effort. The 24-year-old played in 36 games for Carolina last season but only notched seven points in that span, and will likely play a bottom-six role if he receives ice time.
