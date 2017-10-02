Play

Di Giuseppe was placed on waivers by Carolina on Monday, Rick Ralph of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

The 2012 second-round pick was once a highly touted prospect, but after playing 77 games and scoring just 24 points over the past seasons, the Canes don't see Di Giuseppe as a player that will help their team currently. If the former Michigan Wolverine clears waivers, it's likely that he'll be sent to AHL Charlotte.

