Hurricanes' Phil Di Giuseppe: Deemed expendable
Di Giuseppe was placed on waivers by Carolina on Monday, Rick Ralph of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
The 2012 second-round pick was once a highly touted prospect, but after playing 77 games and scoring just 24 points over the past seasons, the Canes don't see Di Giuseppe as a player that will help their team currently. If the former Michigan Wolverine clears waivers, it's likely that he'll be sent to AHL Charlotte.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Phil Di Giuseppe: Re-signs with Carolina on one-year deal•
-
Hurricanes' Phil Di Giuseppe: Reassigned Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Phil Di Giuseppe: Back at it Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Phil Di Giuseppe: Sidelined indefinitely•
-
Hurricanes' Phil Di Giuseppe: Departs Sunday with injury•
-
Hurricanes' Phil Di Giuseppe: Point-per-game pace since recall•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...