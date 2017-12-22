Hurricanes' Phil Di Giuseppe: Healthy scratch most nights
Di Giuseppe skated just 8:35 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.
Di Giuseppe has been a spare part for the Canes this season, having played in only 10 games since his call-up from AHL Charlotte in early November. He serves as a healthy scratch most nights, giving him very close to zero fantasy value in most formats.
