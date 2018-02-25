Hurricanes' Phil Di Giuseppe: Ice time dwindles in loss to Red Wings
Di Giuseppe played his ninth consecutive game Saturday against the Red Wings, but saw ice time of just 4:52.
Although it's nice to see Di Giuseppe finally suiting up on a consistent basis after spending much of the season as a healthy scratch, the fact remains he is still firmly entrenched in a fourth-line role and does not move the needle in most fantasy settings.
