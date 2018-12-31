Hurricanes' Phil Di Giuseppe: Lands on waiver wire
Di Giuseppe was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Di Giuseppe has served as a healthy scratch in each of the previous three games, so his potential demotion to the minors figures to give him an opportunity to play. The winger is currently bogged down in an 18-game goal drought, during which he has tallied three assists and 22 shots while averaging 10:11 of ice time.
