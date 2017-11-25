Hurricanes' Phil Di Giuseppe: Locked into fourth-line role
Di Giuseppe skated just 6:29 in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Now with just one assist through five games since being recalled from AHL Charlotte in mid-November, the 24-year-old winger is currently locked into a fourth-line role for the Canes. Two seasons ago, Di Giuseppe proved he can be a decent source of secondary scoring with 17 points in 41 games, however the Canes have plenty of proven wingers ahead of him on the depth chart right now, so don't expect to see him in a top-six format anytime soon.
