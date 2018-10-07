Hurricanes' Phil Di Giuseppe: Making season debut Sunday
Di Giuseppe will slot into the lineup for the first time this season against the Rangers on Sunday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Di Giuseppe has split time between Carolina and AHL Charlotte over the last three seasons, scoring just 37 points in 126 NHL contests during that span. He'll suit up in place of rookie Valentin Zykov.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Phil Di Giuseppe: Re-signs with Hurricanes•
-
Hurricanes' Phil Di Giuseppe: Posts two assists•
-
Hurricanes' Phil Di Giuseppe: Another multi-point game•
-
Hurricanes' Phil Di Giuseppe: Takes advantage of increased ice time•
-
Hurricanes' Phil Di Giuseppe: Ice time dwindles in loss to Red Wings•
-
Hurricanes' Phil Di Giuseppe: Pots first goal of season in win over Canucks•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...