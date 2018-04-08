Di Giuseppe set up two of his team's three goals as his side played spoiler in a 3-2 overtime win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Di Giuseppe scored four points in his first 40 games of the year. He's scored nine points in his final nine games of the year, taking full advantage of his opportunity. Remember his name in 2018-19, because if this surge was real and the Hurricanes continue to use him properly, he'll be a big sleeper that only savvy owners know about in the fall.