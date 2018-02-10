Di Giuseppe scored his first goal of the season in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Playing in just his 22nd game, Di Giuseppe has mostly been relegated to bench duty this year, rendering his fantasy value almost non-existent in the majority of formats. When he does play, he typically sees ice time of less than 10 minutes per game skating on the fourth line.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories