Hurricanes' Phil Di Giuseppe: Promoted to big club
The Hurricanes recalled Di Giuseppe from AHL Charlotte on Wednesday.
The Hurricanes only had 12 healthy forwards on their roster prior to Di Giuseppe's promotion, so he'll round out the club's depth up front for the foreseeable future. The 2012 second-round pick has gone scoreless while racking up 19 PIM in two AHL appearances this campaign.
