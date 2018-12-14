Hurricanes' Phil Di Giuseppe: Rare helper in loss to Habs
Di Giuseppe scored his fourth point of the season with an assist in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Canadiens.
The good news is, after sitting out nine straight games from Oct. 13 to Nov. 6, Thursday marked Di Giuseppe's 15th consecutive time in the lineup. He still doesn't move the fantasy needle, and may not even crack double-digits in scoring this year, but at least he's seeing regular ice time.
