Di Giuseppe inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Hurricanes on Thursday.

Di Giuseppe split time between the NHL and AHL last season, notching seven points (one goal, six assists) in 36 games with the Hurricanes and 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 40 games with AHL Charlotte. The 23-year-old winger will likely once again split time between the big club and Carolina's AHL affiliate in 2017-18, keeping him from being a viable option in season-long fantasy leagues.

