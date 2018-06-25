Di Giuseppe re-signed with the Hurricanes on Monday to a one-year, $750,000 contract, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Di Giuseppe wasn't tendered a qualifying offer earlier in the day, but ended up receiving a one-year deal instead. That means he'll be back with the Hurricanes for a fourth straight season and should slot in as depth on the wing once again. During the 2017-18 campaign, Di Giuseppe posted five goals and eight assists across 49 games.