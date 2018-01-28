Hurricanes' Phil Di Giuseppe: Spare part status for Canes this season
Di Giuseppe, who has served frequently as a healthy scratch this season, played in three consecutive games leading up to the All-Star break. However, he went pointless over that span with an average ice time of just 8:53 and a combined minus-3 rating.
Di Giuseppe broke into the Canes' lineup two seasons ago and had a decent showing for a rookie, notching 17 points in 41 games, and even spent some time playing in a top-six capacity. Since then, however, he has mostly been a spare part for the Canes, as the arrival of impact players Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen has dropped Di Giuseppe to the bottom of the depth chart. With just a single assist in 20 games this season, he should not be on your fantasy radar.
