Hurricanes' Phil Di Giuseppe: Still in Raleigh
Di Giuseppe will remain in the NHL despite clearing waivers Thursday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Phil Di Giuseppe has long since exhausted his prospect status as a second-round (38th overall) pick to Carolina in the 2012 draft. A former standout for the University of Michigan, the left winger simply hasn't panned out for the top-level club, adding only 13 goals and 24 assists over 128 career contests. He can safely be passed over in any fantasy format.
More News
