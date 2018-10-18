Di Giuseppe will remain in the NHL despite clearing waivers Thursday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Phil Di Giuseppe has long since exhausted his prospect status as a second-round (38th overall) pick to Carolina in the 2012 draft. A former standout for the University of Michigan, the left winger simply hasn't panned out for the top-level club, adding only 13 goals and 24 assists over 128 career contests. He can safely be passed over in any fantasy format.