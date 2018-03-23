Di Giuseppe recorded a goal on five shots to complement two assists Thursday, with the Hurricanes defeating the Coyotes at home, 6-5.

A second-round (38th overall) selection for Carolina in the 2012 draft, Di Giuseppe benefited from the second-most ice time (15:56) that he'd seen all year. It looks as though he'll be relied upon a lot more with Victor Rask (shoulder) out for the season. As a result, he could be a sneaky value play in all fantasy settings.