Hurricanes' Phil Di Giuseppe: Waived by Carolina
The Hurricanes placed Di Giuseppe on waivers Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Di Giuseppe has only appeared in two of the first seven games of the campaign, averaging just 7:16 of ice time in those contests, so this move doesn't come as much of a surprise. If he goes unclaimed, the 25-year-old winger will be assigned to AHL Charlotte.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Phil Di Giuseppe: Making season debut Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Phil Di Giuseppe: Re-signs with Hurricanes•
-
Hurricanes' Phil Di Giuseppe: Posts two assists•
-
Hurricanes' Phil Di Giuseppe: Another multi-point game•
-
Hurricanes' Phil Di Giuseppe: Takes advantage of increased ice time•
-
Hurricanes' Phil Di Giuseppe: Ice time dwindles in loss to Red Wings•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...