Kochetkov (lower body) was activated off injured reserve Friday.

Kochetkov has not played this season as the Hurricanes have been relying on Frederik Andersson and Brandon Bussi for the first month of the season. Expect Bussi to be sent to the minors with the return of Kochetkov. Kochetkov could start as early as Saturday in Boston, but with the Hurricanes playing four games next week, including three games in four nights, look for Kochetkov to play at least twice over nine nights. Carolina placed K'Andre Miller (lower body) on injured reserve.