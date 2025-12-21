Kochetkov made 23 saves in a 6-4 loss to the Lightning on Saturday.

He allowed five goals. The Canes staked him to a 3-0 lead in the first period, and then the Bolts took over the game. It was the second straight game Carolina failed to hold a three-goal lead, although that wasn't on Kochetkov. Overall, he's 6-2-0 in eight starts with one shutout, a 2.33 GAA and an .899 save percentage.