Kochetkov allowed one goal on 23 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

Kochetkov played a strong game, earning his third win in his last four outings. The 25-year-old netminder gave up the lone tally to Thomas Harley in the third period, but the Hurricanes regained the lead just 24 seconds later on a deflected goal. Kochetkov improved to 18-9-2 with a 2.47 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 30 appearances. If the Hurricanes continue to alternate goalie starts, Frederik Andersen would play Thursday at home versus the Blue Jackets and Kochetkov's next outing would be Saturday on the road against the Islanders.