Kochetkov stopped 17 of 20 shots in the Hurricanes' 4-0 loss to the Lightning on Tuesday.

Kochetkov did not have his best Tuesday, coughing up two goals in the second period and one goal in the third to ultimately drop a 4-0 contest. This start marks the fourth straight start in which the Russian goaltender has allowed at least three goals. He should continue to serve as the backup to Frederik Andersen for the time being.