Kochetkov made 30 saves in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

The 24-year-old netminder was in control most of the game, but his final line was marred by two goals inside the final two minutes by Vegas. Kochetkov is 3-0-1 over his last four starts and hasn't allowed more than three goals in any of his last seven outings, posting a sharp 2.28 GAA and .916 save percentage over that stretch.