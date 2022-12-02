Kochetkov stopped 10-of-11 shots in relief after he came into Thursday's 6-4 win over the Blues. He earned the win.

Kochetkov has been outplaying Antti Raanta lately, who had allowed three goals on 15 shots Thursday before getting pulled to start the third. We don't know if the Canes are going to ride the hot hand, which is certainly Kochetkov, during Frederik Andersen's injury absence (lower-body). Or pushing the rookie becomes a necessity should Raanta be hurting, which may be possible given his slow reactions to plays, especially in frame two. Monitor this situation very closely.