Kochetkov allowed two goals on 17 shots in relief of Antti Raanta in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Kraken.

Kochetkov ended up taking the loss, as he was responsible for giving up Jared McCann's game-winning goal. It wasn't a great outing for Kochetkov, but he was a bit sharper than Raanta, who has struggled in his first three appearances. If Frederik Andersen (upper body) is unavailable for Saturday's game in Colorado, Kochetkov may get a turn to start, though the Hurricanes haven't announced their goaltending plans yet.