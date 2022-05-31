Kochetkov was assigned to AHL Chicago on Tuesday.
Kochetkov will join Chicago for the AHL's Western Conference finals. The 22-year-old netminder went 13-1-2 while posting an admirable 2.09 GAA and .921 save percentage through 15 minor-league appearances during the regular season.
